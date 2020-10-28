Exxon Mobil Corporation declares fourth quarter dividend













IRVING, Texas – The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on November 12, 2020.

This fourth quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2020.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.

Contacts

Media Relations

972-940-6007 29dk2902l