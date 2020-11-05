Alberta auditor flags $1.6B in government accounting blunders, oversight problems













Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

EDMONTON – Alberta’s auditor general has flagged $1.6 billion worth of accounting blunders along with other oversight problems by Premier Jason Kenney’s government.

Auditor general Doug Wylie says the mistakes are on big-ticket files including oil-by-rail contracts and the so-called energy war room.

He says the errors have been or are being corrected by the United Conservative government, but highlights the importance of adhering to accounting rules so people have an accurate picture of what’s going on.

Wylie says, among other concerns, the government earlier this year listed 19 oil-by-rail contracts as sold off for accounting purposes, even though fewer than half the deals were completed.

He says that forced a $637-million adjustment.

He says the government also failed to account for falling oil prices earlier this year on its cash-flow model for the Sturgeon Refinery, forcing a $795-million adjustment to expenses.

And he says the Canadian Energy Centre, the war room created by Kenney to fight perceived misinformation on the oil industry, had not been doing proper oversight or documentation on more than $1 million in contracts. 29dk2902l