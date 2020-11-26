Canada’s weekly rig count up 2 to 110













Canada averaged 110 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 58 are drilling for oil, 48 are drilling for natural gas, 1 for potash, and 3 for other. Drilling activity by province is 73 in Alberta, 17 in Saskatchewan, 19 in British Columbia, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 34 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 22 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 11 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 10 per cent, and Nabors Drilling with 10 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.