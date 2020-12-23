Canada’s rig count ends the year at 120













Canada averaged 120 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 63 are drilling for oil, 54 are drilling for natural gas, 1 for potash, and 2 for other. Drilling activity by province is 84 in Alberta, 18 in British Columbia, 17 in Saskatchewan, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 33 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 19 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 13 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 9 per cent, and Horizon Drilling with 9 per cent.

The first 2021 rig report will be published on January 8.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.