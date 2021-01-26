Corporate hierarchy changed significantly for wells drilled – Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin













If we look back for drilling activities during the last decade in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), the top driller of the decade is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) with 14,246 wells drilled followed by Crescent Point Energy Corporation with 5,613 wells. CNRL, having an average of 1,425 wells per year, drilled more than 2.5 times the number of wells drilled by its closest competitor.

The situation has changed during the last two years or so. The number of wells drilled by CNRL during the last two years showed a significant declining trend – 405 wells were drilled in 2019 and 102 wells drilled in 2020. Based on the drilling data for the last two years, CNRL stands fourth among WCSB operators with 507 wells, as compared to the top driller Spur Petroleum Limited with 754 drilled wells.

Despite the sharp decline in the number of wells drilled by CNRL, production numbers of CNRL were not affected. Interestingly CNRL 2019 annual report indicated total production number of 14,252 million boe which is 6.5% higher than production figures for 2018. Final production numbers for 2020 are yet to be reported.

CNRL initiated various pilot projects in 2017 which added reserves without drilling and completing new wells and enhancing liquid recoveries. These pilot projects are paying dividends in today’s difficult times.

This data was collected using the BOE Report’s M&A Database