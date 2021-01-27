With Keystone XL Pipeline permit rescinded, does 2021 hold promise for WCSB drillers?













The year 2021 started with a bad omen. A reported 30 minute conversation between US President Joe Biden and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau resulted in the issuance of a statement by the White House indicating acknowledgment of Canadian PM’s disappointment on the US President’s decision to rescind the permit for Keystone XL pipeline. The statement included a futuristic commitment from US President to maintain an active bilateral dialogue regarding (energy) co-operation with Canada.

Over the course of 2020, the worst year in a decade for oil and gas drilling activities in South Western Canada, only 2,336 well licenses granted, down 59% from 5,716 well licenses in 2019. Province-wise, 1,228 well licenses were granted in Alberta, 900 well licenses in Saskatchewan, 148 well licenses in British Columbia and 60 well licenses in Manitoba. Alberta topped the list with 364 wells spud in 2020. The Viking formation that extends over practically the entire Western Canada Sedimentary Basin stood second with 357 spud wells. The total number of wells spud was 2,327 out of which 844 flowed oil, 254 flowed gas while 1,229 went dry.

WTI prices remained steady above USD 40 per bbl for most part of 2020. An exception was the panic trading activity close to doomsday, April 20, 2020, when WTI traded negative due to non-availability of storage. A rising trend for WTI price was witnessed starting from November 2020 with WTI closing the year above USD 48 per bbl.

Under the clean energy transition scenario, as witnessed recently by US President Joe Biden’s decision regarding Keystone XL pipeline and COVID-19 pandemic, there are chances that 2021 may witness a continuation of decline in drilling activity. Decline could be severe if crude prices fall from current levels.