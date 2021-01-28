Canadian Drillers on track with CER’s Shale Production Forecast













Tight and shale gas production in Canada has doubled during the period from 2010 (around 6 bcf/d) to 2020 (around 12 bcf/d). Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has predicted that tight and shale gas production will account for 80 percent of Canada’s gas production by 2035 (20 bcf/d). Horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing are required for enabling the production of hydrocarbons from shale and tight reservoirs. These technologies have been proven to offset the decline of conventional oil and gas production.

In the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), growth in adoption of these technologies can be easily assessed. Data in the table below indicates a rising trend of the ratio obtained by dividing Average TMD (Total Measured Depth) of wells drilled during a year divided by the Average TVD (True Vertical Depth) of these wells.

This interesting relationship between Average-TVD and Average-TMD shows that actual length drilled per well is increasing by every passing year against “True Vertical Depth” – demonstrating an increase in the length of horizontal drilling. Ten years ago, this ratio was around 1.5 which meant that the measured depth of the well was 1.45 times the true vertical depth. Today this ratio has increased to around 2.2 indicating that the measured depth of the well is more than twice its true vertical depth (on average).

Thus, exploration activities for shale and tight reservoirs appear to be on track to achieve CER’s tight and shale gas production forecast for 2035. Current development activities related to tight oil reservoirs in WCSB may support moderate growth in light oil production over the next five years.