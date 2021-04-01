Recruitment firms going strong: Demystifying the business













Despite challenges in Calgary’s oil and gas sector, there is continued strong demand for external expertise in personnel search and recruiting for large and small energy companies, from CFO to Production & Revenue Accountant.

It is an employers’ market these days, however, sorting through the increased volume of applicants is onerous and time-consuming.

There is a portion of candidates who are employed and not actively looking at job ads but are ready to hear about new opportunities. These people prefer to receive curated and discreet calls. There are also candidates who are actively looking. Search firms are tapped into every kind of candidate whatever stage they are at.

Smaller or newer companies that aren’t well-known need to get the word out and search firms can get their information to the right candidates.

Also known as employment/staffing agencies and headhunters, search firms are part HR, recruiting, marketing, and talent agent.

Why should an employer use a search consultant from a recruiting firm?

A search consultant becomes an ambassador for the client company, marketing its unique features, culture, position requirements, and future opportunities. Non-technical position fit factors and confidentiality are taken into consideration. Advice on market compensation and other workplace trends are offered to the client.

Search firms use an exhaustive and detailed process to find great-fit candidates. Their tools include strategic advertising, a large private database of interviewed candidates, a large referral network, and cold-calling new sources in consultation with the client.

The first conversation with a prospective candidate doesn’t start with introducing a new opportunity. Rather, it’s a confidential and candid chat about their current situation and getting to know them. If they’re open to making a change, broad needs are gathered, for example, preferences for position, industry, location, company size, and compensation. As screening and interviews progress, also noted are image, character, detailed experience, track record, gaps, reasons for job changes, references, and competing opportunities. Specific new opportunities are introduced only if the fit is right.

Initially, search firms will present to clients only 2-3 candidates. Turnaround for firms presenting candidates can range from the next day to 1-2 weeks depending on the requirement. Candidate feedback and other process communication between the search firm and client is always candid and honest.

Search firms will then arrange the interviews between the candidate and the company, provide feedback to both parties, and remain responsive during the hiring process.

Search firms optimize the job offer process by advising, sometimes creating and delivering the offer, and by acting as an intermediary, to handle questions, concerns, objections, and often term negotiations. Offer turndowns are greatly reduced when a search consultant is involved. Search firms typically conduct background checks, such as references, credit, and criminal checks. A search consultant will offer resignation coaching to candidates.

The work does not end with an accepted offer. Search firms stay in touch with the candidate and client through the start timeframe and into the first few months of employment or contract job. Search firms will also stay in touch with the client company, to notify them when other good-fit candidates become available.

Search consultants have confidential relationships with candidates for the long-term, to offer their expertise, regarding work life and career. They are resume experts, due to the volume of resumes they see, and the constant feedback they receive from their clients. They know market trends, the companies that are hiring, and companies’ strengths, weaknesses and compensation. They can advise on the entire application and hire process, including interview preparation and interview feedback.

A search advisor can help you navigate and save time and resources in today’s dynamic, Covid-complicated hiring market.

For more information contact Chris Jackson (403-537-7450, chris.jackson@roneta.com) or Mike Buckner (403-537-7444, mike.bucker@roneta.com).

Roneta is a local firm founded in 2005. It provides permanent and contract/temporary search and placement from intermediate staff to executives.