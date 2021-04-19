Trican deploys Canada’s first low emissions fracturing fleet













Calgary, Alberta – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) (“Trican” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will build and operate the first next generation, low emissions fracturing spread in Canada. As a fundamental component of our ESG strategy, Trican will upgrade our existing pumping equipment with CAT Tier 4 dynamic gas blending (“DGB”) engines that will provide a leading-edge reduction in emissions and lower fuel costs for our industry. Once completed this fall, this CAT Tier 4 DGB upgraded fracturing spread will be deployed for Tourmaline Oil Corp (“Tourmaline”) in Northeastern British Columbia and Northwestern Alberta for the next three years.

Trican successfully completed its field trial of the new Tier 4 engine technology during the first quarter of 2021. The Tier 4 DGB engine displaces 85% of diesel with clean-burning natural gas, reducing CO 2 and particulate matter emissions. Combined with Trican’s idle reduction technology, this fleet will lower overall fuel consumption and emissions, improving the sustainability of our operations.

“Trican is committed to meeting the needs of our customers while supporting the responsible and sustainable development of Canada’s hydrocarbon resources,” stated Brad Fedora, Trican’s President & Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Fedora also noted that, “These upgrades to Trican’s existing equipment will create the lowest emission fracturing spread in Canada, providing a transformational improvement in our service offering. This is a key initiative in our ESG strategy and our commitment to being a leader in providing our customers with the technology and services that reduce the industry’s impact on the environment.”

Michael Rose, President & Chief Executive Officer of Tourmaline commented, “We are very pleased to work with Trican to develop and use new technology that further supports Tourmaline’s efforts to help Canada produce the net cleanest natural gas in the World.”

Trican expects that these upgrades, together with our normal course maintenance capital requirements for 2021, will result in a total capital program of approximately $40 million for 2021. The Company anticipates that the 2021 capital program will be funded from a combination of cash on hand and free cash flow.