Synergy Land Services hires Vice-President













Synergy Land Services is pleased to announce that Mr. David Serfas has joined the team as vice-president, supporting day to day operations, business development and strategic planning, in addition to project management duties.

David adds youth to the senior management team, and valuable upstream project management experience for the organization as a whole.

David has a Bachelor of Commerce, Petroleum Land Management degree, Project Management Professional designation, Aboriginal Relations Leadership certificate, and is a licensed land agent. His future plans include achieving a Master of Business Administration degree to further support his new role. He is an active member of the IRWA.

Reach out to congratulate David today and to discuss how he and the Synergy team can support your projects now and in the future. dserfas@synergyland.ca or 403.801.0032.