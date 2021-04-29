Whitecap Resources Inc reports results for the quarter ended in March – Earnings Summary













Whitecap Resources Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 4 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in March.

The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

Revenue fell 23.7% to $267.32 million from a year ago​. Whitecap Resources Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 3 cents​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 36.2% in the last three months.​ In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate and Whitecap Resources Inc shares had fallen by 1.5% this quarter and gained 11.8% so far this year.

The company reported quarterly net income of $15.99 million. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Whitecap Resources Inc is $6.52. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 “strong buy” or “buy,” 1 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.” This summary was machine generated April 29 at 11:21 p.m. GMT. ​All figures in US Dollars.​