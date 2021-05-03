Suncor Energy Inc reports results for the quarter ended in March













Suncor Energy Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 40 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in March. The mean expectation of eight analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 23 cents per share. Revenue rose 11.3% to $7.03 billion from a year ago​; analysts expected $6.92 billion.

Suncor Energy Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 44 cents​. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 687.2% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate and * Suncor Energy Inc shares had risen by 2.5% this quarter and gained 27.7% so far this year.

The company reported quarterly net income of $668.78 million. * Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Suncor Energy Inc is $25.77

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”