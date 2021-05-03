Suncor Energy Inc reports results for the quarter ended in March

Suncor Energy Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share for the quarter ended in March. The mean expectation of eight analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 23 cents per share. Revenue rose 11.3% to $7.03 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $6.92 billion.
Suncor Energy Inc’s reported EPS for the quarter was 44 cents. The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 687.2% in the last three months.
In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate and * Suncor Energy Inc shares had risen by 2.5% this quarter and gained 27.7% so far this year.
The company reported quarterly net income of $668.78 million. * Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Suncor Energy Inc is $25.77
The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”