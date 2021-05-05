TC Energy Corp expected to post earnings of C$1.09 a share













TC Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on May 7. The company is expected to report a 2.0% increase in revenue to C$3.486 billion from C$3.42 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. ​

Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for TC Energy Corp is for earnings of C$1.09 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of C$1.18 per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 “strong buy” or “buy,” 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for TC Energy Corp is C$70​, about 29.2% above​ its last closing price of $49.57. ​​​ * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars).