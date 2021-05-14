Cardinal Energy Ltd. report on voting from the 2021 shareholders meeting













CALGARY, Alberta – (TSX – CJ) Cardinal Energy Ltd. (“Cardinal” or the “Company“) held its annual meeting (the “Meeting“) today. A total of 50,838,723 votes representing 35% of the total votes entitled to vote at the meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the meeting.

Full results for all resolutions are set forth below.

1. Fixing Number of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at five members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Against Percent (%) 47,057,751 97.32 1,296,821 2.68

2. Election of Directors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Cardinal to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) M. Scott Ratushny 46,911,873 97.02 1,442,699 2.98 John A. Brussa 46,439,022 96.04 1,915,550 3.96 John Gordon 46,928,701 97.05 1,425,871 2.95 David D. Johnson 46,944,098 97.08 1,410,474 2.92 Stephanie Sterling 46,886,504 97.01 1,444,568 2.99

3. Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Withheld Percent (%) 49,970,603 98.29 868,120 1.71

4. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Cardinal’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes Against Percent (%) 46,127,214 95.39 2,227,358 4.61