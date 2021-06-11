ROI 2021 summer featured production equipment













Reef Oilfield Inventory Ltd. (ROI, est. 2017) offers value-added surplus oilfield production equipment. From “As Is,” “Retrofitted/Repaired”, “Delivered” to “Engineered Surplus Solutions,” we are eager the addition of 9 Compressors, 11+ shut-in/preserved and select gas plants ready for your next application. Including additional equipment landed “In the Yard.”

ROI-PJ-251 Rotoflex 1100-500-306

ROI-PJ-253 Rotoflex 1100-500-306

ROI-PJ-209 HG 912-365-192

ROI-PJ-279 Weatherford 912-365-192

ROI-PJ-155 Langzhou 640-365-168

ROI-PJ-236 Ampscot 640-305-168

ROI-PJ-237 Ampscot 640-305-144

ROI-PJ-246 Lufkin M456-256-144

ROI-PJ-269 Legrand 456-256-144

ROI-PJ-187 Legrand 456-256-144

ROI-PJ-263 Lufkin 456-256-144

ROI-PJ-250 Legrand 456-256-120

ROI-PJ-271 Lufkin M320-256-120

ROI-PJ-272 HG 320-256-144

ROI-PJ-192 HG 320-256-144

ROI-PJ-255 Lufkin 320-213-120

ROI-PJ-249 Lufkin 320-213-120

ROI-PJ-238 Lufkin 320-213-120

ROI-PJ-278 Legrand 320-256-120

ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-173-86

ROI-PJ-247 Lufkin 228-213-86

ROI-PJ-270 HG 160-173-86

ROI-PJ-274 Legrand 160-173-74

ROI-PJ-023 Lufkin M228-213-120

ROI-PJ-244 HG 228-173-100

ROI-PJ-240 Lufkin 228-173-100

ROI-PJ-241 Ampscot 228-213-100

ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-173-86

ROI-K-168 – 80,000hrs – Caterpillar 3520 (1400HP) Ariel JGK-4 (Sweet)

ROI-K-175 – Field Ran – Two Sour – (1400HP Elc. X 2) Elc. 105e3m3/dx2 – 3 Stage

ROI-K-152 – Sour Twin Units – Waukesha L-5108 GL (1200HP) Ariel JGH-4 – 0-Houred

ROI-K-176 – Field Ran – Cat 3406TA (325HP) FRICK 283L (Screw)

ROI-K-177 – Field Ran – Waukesha F18GL (400HP) Mycom 200VLD (Screw)

ROI-K-202 – Used – Roflo 7DB / 208B Dual VRU 50HP Elc. – ~300SCF – Preserved 2014

ROI-K-203 – Used – Waukesha H24GL (530HP) Ariel 3 Stage – 30-1000psi (2005)

Unit #1 40HP Corken Trailered Casing Gas Unit

Unit #2 & 3 Twinned Corlac Never Used Quincy 5120 Hydraulic

Unit #4 300 Hours – 60HP VRG Casing Gas Compressor **3 sister units available**

ROI-K-165 85HP HydroVane – Casing Gas – 16e3m3 150psi

ROI-VH-149 – REBUILT – 24”GROUP TEST SEPERATOR – 9 WELL – 550PSI – SWEET SERVICE

ROI-VH-150 – REBUILT – 24”X7’6” 1440PSI 3PHASE – SWEET SERVICE

ROI-VH-151 – USED GROUP SEP – 36”x8’ S/S 1440psi 10 Well Header w/ IA Skid – Sour

ROI-VH-127 – USED TREATER – 120″ X 40′ TREATER PACKAGES – 5MMBTU/HR (2013) – 75 PSIG MAWP

ROI-VH-131 – USED DEHY – 42″ OD X 34′ 0″ S/S X 1405 PSIG X -20/150°F X 1/16″ C.A

ROI-VH-052 – NEVER USED – 30”x10’ 3 Phase Dressed 2 – 1440psig – Sour Vert. Separator

ROI-VH-137 – USED – 48”x 16’ 3 Phase 720PSI Horizontal Inlet Separator

Misc. Equipment In the Yard

ROI-VRU-015 Blackmeer 15HP Sour VRU – 25m3/d 100psi

ROI-GEN-48 IA Skid (45hpx2) w/ 2x100KW Genset Housed pkg.

ROI-GEN-09 Dual-300KW Nat Gas Wauk F18 Prime, Diesel Backup

ROI-S-053 Used 750BBL, Heated, Insulated, Sweet Tank

INV-44 400BBL Double Wall Sour Service Production Tank – Heated Insulated

INV-45 400BBL Double Wall Tank

INV-46 365BBL Insulated Skidded DW Tank

Field Ready Arrow Drivers In the Yard (10)

INV-30 ARROW C96 REBUILT – WARRANTY

INV-31 ARROW A54 Used

INV-2/5/6/7 ARROW C66 Used (6)

INV-33/34 ARROW C96 Used (2)

30MMSCFD Propak Amine Sweetening Package, 36″ Contactor 1400PSI w/ 6,000,000 btu/hr 50PSI Reboiler w/ Sour Compression, Inlet Separation, Refrig, etc.

Additional Gas Processing Facilities (inquire below)

ROI-CP-052- 4mmmscfd Sour Service 1315psig Refrig, rebuilt 2016 , diesel generator, MCC, PLC, etc.

ROI-REF-035 – 5mmscfd Sweet Refrigeration Skid, 100HP Elc. Rated 100HP Mycom P6WB, 30” 1415psig Low Temp Sep, bullet, inlet, 18,000usg storage, etc.

ROI-CP-053 – 8mmscfd Refrig Plant 700psi, Amine Sweetening Facility w/ Sour Inlet Compression

ROI-CP-047 – 10mmscfd 1415psig Refrigeration Skid

ROI-REF-022 – 10mmscfd, 100HP Mycom x 2, 24” Dehy, etc.

ROI is Western Canada’s only surplus oilfield equipment vendor technically supported by engineers. Inspections, Pictures, and (or) drawings are available upon request for all equipment. Our database is not limited to the equipment we own or equipment that is listed, if you need something, ask! If we do not own it, we can find it!