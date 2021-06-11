ROI 2021 summer featured production equipment

Reef Oilfield Inventory Ltd. (ROI, est. 2017) offers value-added surplus oilfield production equipment. From “As Is,” “Retrofitted/Repaired”, “Delivered” to “Engineered Surplus Solutions,” we are eager the addition of 9 Compressors, 11+ shut-in/preserved and select gas plants ready for your next application. Including additional equipment landed “In the Yard.”
Click the links for pictures and detailed information. To engage with us, request drawings, or inquire about other equipment please use our contact information at the bottom of the post.
ROI-PJ-251 Rotoflex 1100-500-306
ROI-PJ-253 Rotoflex 1100-500-306
ROI-PJ-209 HG 912-365-192
ROI-PJ-279 Weatherford 912-365-192
ROI-PJ-155 Langzhou 640-365-168
ROI-PJ-236 Ampscot 640-305-168
ROI-PJ-237 Ampscot 640-305-144
ROI-PJ-246 Lufkin M456-256-144
ROI-PJ-269 Legrand 456-256-144
ROI-PJ-187 Legrand 456-256-144
ROI-PJ-263 Lufkin 456-256-144
ROI-PJ-250 Legrand 456-256-120
ROI-PJ-271 Lufkin M320-256-120
ROI-PJ-272 HG 320-256-144
ROI-PJ-192 HG 320-256-144
ROI-PJ-255 Lufkin 320-213-120
ROI-PJ-249 Lufkin 320-213-120
ROI-PJ-238 Lufkin 320-213-120
ROI-PJ-278 Legrand 320-256-120
ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-173-86
ROI-PJ-247 Lufkin 228-213-86
ROI-PJ-270 HG 160-173-86
ROI-PJ-274 Legrand 160-173-74
ROI-PJ-023 Lufkin M228-213-120
ROI-PJ-244 HG 228-173-100
ROI-PJ-240 Lufkin 228-173-100
ROI-PJ-241 Ampscot 228-213-100
ROI-PJ-254 Lufkin 228-173-86
Featured Compressors – Click here
ROI-K-168 – 80,000hrs – Caterpillar 3520 (1400HP) Ariel JGK-4 (Sweet)
ROI-K-175 – Field Ran – Two Sour – (1400HP Elc. X 2) Elc. 105e3m3/dx2 – 3 Stage
ROI-K-152 – Sour Twin Units – Waukesha L-5108 GL (1200HP) Ariel JGH-4 – 0-Houred
ROI-K-176 – Field Ran – Cat 3406TA (325HP) FRICK 283L (Screw)
ROI-K-177 – Field Ran – Waukesha F18GL (400HP) Mycom 200VLD (Screw)
ROI-K-202 – Used – Roflo 7DB / 208B Dual VRU 50HP Elc. – ~300SCF – Preserved 2014
ROI-K-203 – Used – Waukesha H24GL (530HP) Ariel 3 Stage – 30-1000psi (2005)
Casing Gas Compressors – Click here
Unit #1 40HP Corken Trailered Casing Gas Unit
Unit #2 & 3 Twinned Corlac Never Used Quincy 5120 Hydraulic
Unit #4 300 Hours – 60HP VRG Casing Gas Compressor **3 sister units available**
ROI-K-165 85HP HydroVane – Casing Gas – 16e3m3 150psi
Featured FWKOs & Separators – Click here
ROI-VH-149 – REBUILT – 24”GROUP TEST SEPERATOR – 9 WELL – 550PSI – SWEET SERVICE
ROI-VH-150 – REBUILT – 24”X7’6” 1440PSI 3PHASE – SWEET SERVICE
ROI-VH-151 – USED GROUP SEP – 36”x8’ S/S 1440psi 10 Well Header w/ IA Skid – Sour
ROI-VH-127 – USED TREATER – 120″ X 40′ TREATER PACKAGES – 5MMBTU/HR (2013) – 75 PSIG MAWP
ROI-VH-131 – USED DEHY – 42″ OD X 34′ 0″ S/S X 1405 PSIG X -20/150°F X 1/16″ C.A
ROI-VH-052 – NEVER USED – 30”x10’ 3 Phase Dressed 2 – 1440psig – Sour Vert. Separator
ROI-VH-137 – USED – 48”x 16’ 3 Phase 720PSI Horizontal Inlet Separator
Misc. Equipment In the Yard
ROI-VRU-015 Blackmeer 15HP Sour VRU – 25m3/d 100psi
ROI-GEN-48 IA Skid (45hpx2) w/ 2x100KW Genset Housed pkg.
ROI-GEN-09 Dual-300KW Nat Gas Wauk F18 Prime, Diesel Backup
ROI-S-053 Used 750BBL, Heated, Insulated, Sweet Tank
INV-44 400BBL Double Wall Sour Service Production Tank – Heated Insulated
INV-45 400BBL Double Wall Tank
INV-46 365BBL Insulated Skidded DW Tank
Field Ready Arrow Drivers In the Yard (10)
INV-30 ARROW C96 REBUILT – WARRANTY
INV-31 ARROW A54 Used
INV-2/5/6/7 ARROW C66 Used (6)
INV-33/34 ARROW C96 Used (2)
FEATURE GAS PLANT – 30mmscfd Amine, Refrig, Etc. – CLICK HERE
30MMSCFD Propak Amine Sweetening Package, 36″ Contactor 1400PSI w/ 6,000,000 btu/hr 50PSI Reboiler w/ Sour Compression, Inlet Separation, Refrig, etc.
Additional Gas Processing Facilities (inquire below)
ROI-CP-052- 4mmmscfd Sour Service 1315psig Refrig, rebuilt 2016 , diesel generator, MCC, PLC, etc.
ROI-REF-035 – 5mmscfd Sweet Refrigeration Skid, 100HP Elc. Rated 100HP Mycom P6WB, 30” 1415psig Low Temp Sep, bullet, inlet, 18,000usg storage, etc.
ROI-CP-053 – 8mmscfd Refrig Plant 700psi, Amine Sweetening Facility w/ Sour Inlet Compression
ROI-CP-047 – 10mmscfd 1415psig Refrigeration Skid
ROI-REF-022 – 10mmscfd, 100HP Mycom x 2, 24” Dehy, etc.
ROI is Western Canada’s only surplus oilfield equipment vendor technically supported by engineers. Inspections, Pictures, and (or) drawings are available upon request for all equipment. Our database is not limited to the equipment we own or equipment that is listed, if you need something, ask! If we do not own it, we can find it!
For details on these facilities or additional equipment https://www.reefoilfieldinventory.com/
|REEF OIFLIELD INVENTORY LTD| 403 700 0141 | steve@reefoilfieldinventory.com