Heavy crude discount narrows

Canadian heavy crude’s discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) narrowed on Thursday.
Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for September delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded at $13 per barrel below the WTI benchmark, according to NE2 Canada Inc, narrower than Wednesday’s settlement of $13.40 per barrel below U.S. crude futures.
Strong U.S. refining demand and expectations that Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 replacement will enter service in October are narrowing differentials, trading sources said.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September delivery traded at $1.35 per barrel below WTI, narrower than the previous day’s settle of $1.40 under.
Global oil prices fell after the International Energy Agency said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand.