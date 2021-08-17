Rolls-Royce Power Systems extends sales rights in Canada for Collicutt Energy Services













Collicutt Energy Services has signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce Power Systems to supply mtu engines and systems in Alberta starting June 1, 2021. The agreement covers both natural gas power generation and oil & gas sales and service rights.

With its mtu brand, Rolls-Royce is one of the top power system manufacturers globally and has been serving the oil and gas industry for over 70 years with the highest standards in durability, reliability, and technological expertise. mtu diesel engines offer exceptional efficiency and durability to meet the rigorous demands of industry operations. In addition, mtu engines meet or exceed worldwide emissions standards with optimum fuel economy, offering both performance and compliance.

Along with the entire line of mtu engines for Power Generation and Oil & Gas, Collicutt Energy Services adds the Detroit Diesel Series 60 engine line to its robust solution-based products and services. From the Series 1000 to the Series 4000, the mtu power range offers a full range of solutions from 75-3010 kW and 101-4036 bhp.

mtu engines and systems are used to power:

Generator sets for electric drilling rigs for rotary tables, draw works and mud pumps

Generator sets for continuous duty and prime power

Power units for mechanical and hydraulic drives for rotary tables, draw works, mud pumps and other well services

Fracturing units

Nitrogen vaporizing/generating units

Cement pumps

Blenders

Coil tubing

The partnership with Rolls-Royce Power Systems allows Collicutt Energy Services to broaden services to a larger geographical area while aligning its sales and service team with the forefront of industry innovation and advancement.

As an mtu parts and service provider, Collicutt Energy Services’ trained technicians uphold exacting maintenance and warranty requirements to ensure productivity, safety and efficiency in the harshest of conditions. As a result, the company’s customer base will benefit from streamlined sales, service and warranty work on new and existing oil and gas equipment, reducing costly downtime and safety risk.

This cooperative distributorship with Rolls-Royce Power Systems first began in California in 2015 and now allows the company to maintain elevated supply and serviceability to support Alberta’s abundant oil and gas industry.