OSY Rentals September 2021 inventory

If you have any questions about our inventory, please contact Greg at greg@osyrentals.com or (780) 806-8700.

Quantity of Large Separators

Large quantity of 300 and 600 ansi sour separators. Sizes include 36”x10’, 42”x10’, 48”x16’, 60”x12’, and 66’x18’. Fresh UT inspections.

Aspire 24”x7’6” Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 2” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Kimray D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve. $44,950.00

Aspire 24”x7’6” Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 2” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Kimray D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve. $42,950.00

Moss 24”x7’6” Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 2” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Kimray D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve. $39,500.00

24”x7’6” Sour Separator Dressed 3 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 2” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Kimray D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve. $45,950.00

30”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 3” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Fisher D-Body back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve. $59,950.00

36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 4” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Fisher ET back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve. $67,950.00

36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 3 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 MAWP, 4” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Fisher ET back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Kimray pneumatic dump valves. $69,950.00

400-600 BBL Positive Pressure Production Package

10’x42’ Vaportight Production Package c/w 24”x5’ 285 psi inlet separator, 2” Inlet ESD, 2” Jr. Meter run with bypass, 2” Kimray back pressure regulator, Barton 2 pen recorder, 2” detonation arrestor,200’ of flow line, 320’ 2” flare line, Fully compliant burner management system, High level and High Pressure Shutdowns on both tank and separator, 4”x2”x40’ Flarestack, 4-10’x2” flexlines, 12”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, Insulated foam panel end hutch w/ panic door hardware, and 3” Pressure/vaccum pipe away vent. $165,000 Purchase, Inquire about monthly rental

50 bbl Bilton 14.9 PSI Knockout

50 BBL 14.9 psi MAWP Flare Knockout Drum. 4” 150 inlet, 4” 150 outlet. 3” Drain w/valve and camlock. Skidded, Cladded, Enclosed, and Heated. Ruffneck Explosion proof heater, Full internal coating. $27,500

*Unused* 50 bbl Bilton 50 PSI Knockout

50 BBL 50 psi MAWP Flare Knockout Drum. 6” 150 inlet, 6” 150 outlet. 3” Drain w/valve and camlock. Skidded, Cladded, Enclosed, and Heated. Ruffneck Explosion proof heater, Full internal coating. $44,500

*New* 75 bbl 14.9 PSI Flare Knockout

50 BBL 14.9 psi MAWP Flare Knockout Drum. 4” 150 inlet, 4” 150 outlet. 3” Drain w/valve and camlock. Skidded, Cladded, Enclosed, and Heated. Ruffneck Explosion proof heater, Full internal coating. $34,900

50-75 BBL 14.9 PSI Knockout

New and Used 50 BBL and 75 BBL 14.9 psi MAWP Flare Knockout Drums. Skidded, Contained, Enclosed, and Heated. 12”x24” Catadyne Explosion proof heaters, Full internal coating. $6500.00-$34,900.00

5BBL-25BBL ESD Flare Knockout Drums

Flare Knockout Drums ranging from 3BBL-25BBL, all ESD switch capable, sight-glass level indicators or float system level indicators. 14.9psi 2”-6” Connections available. Specific Details available.

Large Quantity of Flarestacks!

OSY has a wide variety of flarestacks. Ranging from 3”-10” diameters and 40’-80’ height and with Integral Knockouts. We are also a Tornado Technologies dealer so we can meet all of our clients’ needs. Specific details are available.

All equipment is available for rent, purchase, or rental purchase.

For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700 or greg@osyrentals.com, or contact Dallas Cairns at (306) 834-4017.