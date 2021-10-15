North American liquefied natural gas export projects













North America currently exports about 10 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG), largely to destinations in Asia like China and India. All of that LNG currently comes from export plants in the United States.

Prices in Asia and Europe have surged due to shortages of fuel needed by power generators to keep electricity flowing, but the United States cannot export any more than it already is doing because it takes years for liquefaction trains to be developed and built.

Right now, there are trains at five projects currently under construction in the United States, Canada and Mexico that would add another 7.0 bcfd in the next five years.

In addition, there are more than a dozen projects that are being considered for a final investment decision (FID) over the next two years.