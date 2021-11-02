How are you ensuring the delivery of your ESG mandate?













ELM Inc. provides a comprehensive suite of services to help companies deliver on their Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) goals. Good governance starts by identifying and prioritizing environmental challenges with the support of independent technical experts. ELM’s expertise and technical execution will help clients deliver on their ESG goals while meeting and exceeding regulatory standards.

ELM Inc. has over thirty (30+) years of direct experience managing environmental liabilities in the energy and resource industries. ELM continues to develop innovative solutions while meeting client’s goals and making a positive impact on the environment.

As an independent advisor, ELM Inc. provides benefits to individuals, communities, and society as a whole, while supporting corporate governance. In addition, ELM’s advisory services provide financial institutions and Corporate Board of Directors with the ability to prioritize risk control measures to address existing uninsured risks.

