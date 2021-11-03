Baytex Energy Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview













Baytex Energy Corp is expected to to report results on November 4. ​Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Baytex Energy Corp is for earnings of 10 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 4 cents per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 “strong buy” or “buy,” 9 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Baytex Energy Corp is C$4.25​, about 0.5% below​ its last closing price of C$4.27. ​​​