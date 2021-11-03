Baytex Energy Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Baytex Energy Corp is expected to to report results on November 4. Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Baytex Energy Corp is for earnings of 10 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported a loss of 4 cents per share. The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 “strong buy” or “buy,” 9 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”
The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Baytex Energy Corp is C$4.25, about 0.5% below its last closing price of C$4.27.