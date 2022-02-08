Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 28 cents per share.
Revenue rose 114% to C$100.60 million from a year ago.
Prairiesky Royalty Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 19 cents.
The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 21.4% in the last three months.
In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates
Prairiesky Royalty Ltd shares had risen by 26.9% this quarter.
The company reported quarterly net income of C$43.7 million.
Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Prairiesky Royalty Ltd is C$19.50
The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 “strong buy” or “buy,” 8 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”