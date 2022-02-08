Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reports results for the quarter ended in December

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 19 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

Revenue rose 114% to C$100.60 million from a year ago.

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd’s reported EPS for the quarter was 19 cents​.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 21.4% in the last three months.​

In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd shares had risen by 26.9% this quarter.

The company reported quarterly net income of C$43.7 million.

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Prairiesky Royalty Ltd is C$19.50

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “buy” and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 “strong buy” or “buy,” 8 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell.”