Gibson Energy Inc expected to post earnings of 23  cents a share

Gibson Energy Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 22.

The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 41.3% increase in revenue to C$1.867 billion from C$1.32 billion a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.

​Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Gibson Energy Inc is for earnings of 23 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 8 cents per share.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 “strong buy” or “buy,” 10 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”

The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​

Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Gibson Energy Inc is C$26​, about 6.2% above​ its last closing price of C$24.38.