Gibson Energy Inc expected to post earnings of 23  cents a share

Gibson Energy Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 22.
The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 41.3% increase in revenue to C$1.867 billion from C$1.32 billion a year ago, according to the estimate from one analyst, based on Refinitiv data.
Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Gibson Energy Inc is for earnings of 23 cents per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of 8 cents per share.
The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 “strong buy” or “buy,” 10 “hold” and 2 “sell” or “strong sell.”
The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months.
Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Gibson Energy Inc is C$26, about 6.2% above its last closing price of C$24.38.