How the economics of carbon management impact our energy future

Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) is crucial to our energy future. How we handle CO2, combined with our ability to sequester it economically (and who pays for it!) are determining factors to the success of global energy for the next 20 to 40 years.

Join GLJ’s CEO Jodi Anhorn and Senior Business Analyst Devin Lacey on Mar 2nd at 11 (MST) to discuss Canadian CCUS pathways and the economics of carbon management.

Topics include:

Site selection and geology screening criteria, including deep saline aquifers and existing hydrocarbon reservoirs.

Industrial capture points and utilization, including refineries and production of blue hydrogen, fertilizer and cement.

The technical aspects of CO2 sequestration.

Economic impacts on business, including capital and operating costs for various project scopes.

Current and future innovations along with trends in carbon capture.

Live Q&A will follow the session, so be ready to ask questions. We look forward to seeing you there.