Paleo Resources announces name change to EF EnergyFunders Ventures, Inc.

March 2, 2022 – Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:PRE) is pleased to announce that the Corporation will change its name to “EF EnergyFunders Ventures, Inc.” effective March 7, 2022. The common shares of the Corporation will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new trading symbol “EFV” at market open on Monday, March 7, 2022. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital. Management of Paleo considers it important that the name of the Corporation be associated with the EnergyFunders business for marketing and business development purposes. The Corporation’s primary focus remains the development of its oil and gas assets.

Common share certificates bearing the previous company name “Paleo Resources, Inc.”, continue to be valid in the settlement of trades and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name upon transfer. The Corporation is not requesting, and shareholders are not required to, exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Paleo Resources, Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in San Antonio, Texas. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “PRE” and on the OTCQB as “PRIEF”.

