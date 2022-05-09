Precision Geomatics Inc. Announces they have become an official aboriginal-owned survey company, for certification by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB).

On May 5, 2022, Precision Geomatics Inc. (“PGI”) announced that Darren Eklund and Chad Dahlseide have acquired a majority of the organization’s control and ownership, officially making PGI an Indigenous-owned business.

“We are very excited to have reached this milestone,” said Darren Eklund, President. “We have been working on this for a long time and believe that it will create tremendous opportunities within our partner communities as well as for our organization.”

Darren Eklund, President since 2018 has over 16 years as an employee and partner in Precision Geomatics Inc. and is a member of the Yellow Quill First Nation (Salteaux People). Chad Dahlseide has been with PGI as an employee and partner for over 10 years and is a member of the Métis Nation of Alberta.

Chad Dahlseide, Project Manager, explains, “Education, environment, ethical labour practices and philanthropy are the four foundational pillars of Precision’s ethos. As an Indigenous-owned and operated organization, PGI will continue to create jobs for residents of local communities and provide education, training, and work experience individuals can leverage to obtain candidacy for other employment opportunities following project completion”. PGI has long partnered with local members of the First Nations and is expanding its mandate to incorporate stronger relationships and more beneficial opportunities within our Indigenous communities. Further, all PGI staff continue to participate in various Indigenous Cultural Awareness training programs.

About Precision Geomatics Inc.

Precision Geomatics Inc. is a professional surveying and mapping service provider specializing in the Energy, Construction, and Land Development sectors. The PGI team includes Alberta Land Surveyors, Saskatchewan Land Surveyor, and Canada Land Surveyor. Focused on the individual needs of clients since its inception in 1999, PGI has enjoyed steady growth due to the commitment of its skilled and experienced staff. PGI is headquartered in Calgary with offices in Edmonton and Drayton Valley. PGI currently provides comprehensive field services throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba through our partnerships.

About Canadian Council For Aboriginal Business

The CCAB positions Indigenous businesses as the focal point for strengthening Indigenous communities, promoting progressive and prosperous relationships, and growing a new economy based on mutual respect and shared prosperity.

CCAB provides a wide array of services including Certification for Aboriginal-Owned Business (CAB). By building relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses and communities, CCAB helps to foster an equitable, sustainable economy across Canada.

For further information, contact:

Darren Eklund, A.L.S., P.Surv.,

President

Precision Geomatics

Chad Dahlseide

Project Manager

Precision Geomatics

Chad French, B.A.,

Manager, Corporate Strategy and Relations

Precision Geomatics

