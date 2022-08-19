Rebellion Calibration and Torque announces new Red Deer location

Rebellion Calibration and Torque has expanded to Red Deer, complimenting their existing Grande Prairie location. With this new shop, industries can now access sales, service, repairs and calibration of torque tools, adjustable torque wrenches, pneumatic torque tools and gauges in central and southern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

This is a company with a classic Albertan beginning. Their sister company, Empire Oilfield Solutions, runs support services in the hydraulic torque realm. But over and over, they found that getting calibration and equipment service through Edmonton meant equipment got shipped out and then sat in a queue.

The long waits and loss of tools meant losing potential jobs. So, Empire approached millwright Darcy McKay with the vision of Rebellion. There was a clear need to bring calibration and torque services right to Grande Prairie, and Rebellion Calibration and Torque was founded.

After they set up the Grande Prairie workshop, customer training started. Rebellion helped build preventative maintenance plans for hydraulic torque tools. Then they outlined a torque school. They knew that properly training employees in bolting, maintenance, and practical theory would decrease each company’s maintenance costs.

This focus on service and value remains an essential component of Rebellion.

As companies accessed the training, they saw great results. Tools, pumps, and hoses were lasting longer, and there were clear savings involved. So, Rebellion worked to expand the training and sent invites out to customers, contractors, competitors, and rental companies.

But there were still gaps in service that Rebellion wanted to address. In February 2020, ownership went out on a limb and booked a flight south to search for a distribution partner in the hydraulic torque wrench market.

By the end of the trip, they had a handshake deal with Alltite Global, a leader in the calibration world and a Norwolf tool distributor. This small, local company was now working together with a global leader in the calibration and tooling market. Then came March 2020…

Along with the rest of Alberta (and the world), Rebellion wondered what was next. It was time to think outside the box. Again. They decided to offer more to their new and existing customers. Snap-on Industrial Brands (now Williams Tools) was the next step.

Knowing that companies just didn’t have the budgets to buy new tools, Rebellion added to their training success. They offered torque school with maintenance training. It showcased how to take care of tools and pumps and run them properly—a crucial platform in a market where companies needed to work longer and spend less without compromising safety. When tools couldn’t be fixed in-house, Rebellion was there to fix them quickly.

In 2021, Rebellion was ready for the next step: ISO 9000: 2015 certification. They achieved this accreditation in September 2021, solidifying their position as an industry leader in the Peace Region.

Opening the Red Deer location was a logical progression for this company that continues to strive to meet their customer’s needs above all else. They’ve brought in Brian Koteles as the manager, who has 10 years’ experience in the industry working in the Red Deer area. Brian is a welcome addition to Rebellion.

Rebellion’s Red Deer team are Norbar, CDI, and Alltite certified, and the company has their ISO 9000: 2015 certification. They serve many industries, including industrial, oil and gas, facility turnarounds, construction, renewables, forestry, pulp and paper, rail, manufacturing, automotive, and any company that uses industrial bolting tools.

If you need calibration or servicing of pumps, pneumatics, hydraulics, manual tools, pop-its, alignment pines, or torque tools from inch lbs to 32,000 ft/lbs, Rebellion’s Red Deer facility can get the job done with quick, quality turnarounds and 24/7 availability.

And Rebellion will continue to focus on torque training and maintenance so companies in the area can run their tools efficiently and safely. Whether you want your team to brush up on their skills or need new employees trained, Rebellion’s got you covered. Book a course by calling 780-832-7073 or going to www.rebellionct.ca (click Contact and let them know what you need).