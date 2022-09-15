Amar Surveys announces joint venture agreement with Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement

Amar Surveys Ltd. (“Amar”) is honoured to announce that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement (“BLMS”), under the name of BLMS AMAR SURVEYS Joint Venture. Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement is one of eight Métis Settlements in Alberta and is located in the east-central region of the Province, 200 km northeast of Edmonton and 50 km south-west of Lac La Biche.

It is a vibrant community with many education and strategic training initiatives for its members, and is led by its mission statement, “Through good governance and accountability we will create opportunity for our membership, industry and tourists.” Amar is a geomatics engineering firm that has been providing land surveying and construction surveying to all of Alberta and British Columbia since 1982.

An established land surveying company with extensive experience in the energy and construction industries over the past 40 years, Amar is committed to various Indigenous inclusion initiatives through its Indigenous Business Policy. Mackenzie Lee, President of Amar, stated, “Amar is excited to participate in this joint venture with Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement. They are a strategic and forward-looking community, and we look forward to developing a long-term business relationship with their businesses and members, for the benefit of all.” Roy Auger, Consultation Officer for BLMS, said, “Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement is pleased to enter into this joint venture with Amar Surveys, an established and accomplished land surveying firm. We anticipate many beneficial outcomes to come from this agreement in the future.”

The working relationship between Amar and BLMS will draw upon the working knowledge and expertise of Amar in land surveying and upon the cultural wisdom, socio-economic experience and expertise of BLMS. The joint venture agreement became effective on August 19, 2022.