Blue Chip ESG announces the appointment of new Advisory Board member – Special advisor on Social, Governance & Inclusion

Edmonton, AB – Blue Chip ESG is thrilled to welcome Lawrence Gervais, Metis Nation
Alberta Region 3 President, as a new member to Blue Chip ESG’s Advisory Board.
Blue Chip ESG is pleased that Lawrence Gervais will devote his time to the company as an advisory board
member to ensure that we “live the talk” when it comes to social inclusion.
Blue Chip ESG is committed to the oil and gas industry, and how we conduct our internal governance of
diversity, employee rights, and how we conduct ourselves with vendors, customers, staff members, and
the general public. We are delighted and grateful that Lawerence is contributing his valuable time to Blue
Chip ESG. Lawrence Gervais is the President of Metis Nation Alberta Region 3 and co-host of the Squeaky
Wheel Metis Podcast.
With over 20 years of experience in government relations, workshop facilitation, program assessment,
fundraising, and community development Lawrence Gervais is an extraordinarily successful leader.
In his junior years, Lawrence was a classical ballet dancer who competed internationally, studied abroad,
and received a Vaganova level 5 grade in Russian ballet. Lawrence put his newly acquired skills to the test
in the exciting realm of community and Indigenous service after graduating from Capilano University
before entering politics. Through these fantastic experiences, Lawrence discovered a way to turn his
passion into expanding communities and developing leaders in all sectors of Calgary and surrounding
area.
Lawrence is steadfast in his efforts to push the envelope and shatter barriers in order to reach his
ultimate goal, which is inclusivity among his people.
“I serve as a channel for those who wish to motivate and accomplish amazing things. As a
responsible leader, you should make time when it’s possible to help those who are trying to do
good. I’m thrilled to use the Blue Chip platform to support social inclusion and assist Blue Chip
grow its influence in the community as it pursues its growth trajectory and targets,” said Lawrence
Gervais.
Blue Chip ESG collaborates with oil and gas clients across Western Canada to solve their regulatory,
measurement, compliance reporting, and ESG needs with thorough understanding of oil and gas
regulations and reporting requirements. To learn more visit www.bluechipesg.com.