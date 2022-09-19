OTG Oilfield Equipment Ltd. September Inventory List

72”x20’ 1440 PSI NWP Separator
Built in 2015, 1440 psi MAWP, 10” gas leg w/SR. Meter Run, 10” inlet.
Full drawings and QC package available.
48”x15’ Delaney Sour Separator
725 psi MAWP, Sour Service, Water boot, 6” gas out w/ 3” SR. Meter Run, 6” inlet
48”x16’ Delaney Sour Separator
1440 psi MAWP, Sour Service, Water boot, 6” gas out w/ 3” SR. Meter Run, 6” inlet
New 24” and 36” Vertical Vessels
1440 psi MAWP, Sweet and Sour Service. Ready to Package
New Foremost 60”x16’ 1440 psi Sour Separator
1440 psi MAWP, Ready to Package
36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase
Sour Separator Includes, 1440 psi MAWP, 4” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Fisher ET back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve.
8’x25’ Natco 75 PSI Treater
2” Sr. Meter Run, 3” water and oil dumps, Internally coated, c/w fire tubes.
Available as is or Reconditioned
12”x48’ 10mmscfd Propak Refridge Package
400 PSI MAWP, drawings available
14”x44’ 13mmscfd Alco Refridge Package
400 PSI MAWP, drawings available
78”x20’ 615 psi Separator
615 PSI MAWP, Sour Service, drawings available
36” 8 Tray Alco Sweet Dehy Package
1440 PSI MAWP, drawings available
8’x30’ JW Williams 75 PSI FWKO
End controls, internally coated, provision for heat.
Available as is or Reconditioned
**
All equipment is available for immediate sale.
For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700 or greg@otg.ca