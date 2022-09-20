ELM Inc: Always Remembering, Always Healing

September 30, 2021, marked the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This day provides us with an opportunity to search our soles to remember and honour the children that were lost and the survivors of residential schools, their families, and the impact these events had on their communities.

This is a special day, where we can begin or continue to take personal account of the tragic and painful history and the ongoing suffering of hundreds of indigenous people.

On behalf of all of us at ELM, I wanted to ask all Canadians to take some time to reflect and open your hearts and minds to the process of healing. This is more than just a day, it’s a collective journey that requires each of us to remember the past.

At ELM, we hold a deep respect for the land we work on each day as we build on the promise of a brighter tomorrow for future generations. On September 30th, please take a moment to reflect.

