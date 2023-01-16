OSY/OTG Inventory for Sale

72”x20’ 1440 PSI NWP Separator OTG-1091
- Built in 2015
- 1440 psi MAWP
- 10” gas leg w/SR. Meter Run
- 10” inlet
- Full Drawings and QC available
- Yard stored in Red Deer
**New** 30”x10’ 1440 PSI Sweet Separator OTG-1199
- New 30”x10’ 3 phase vessel
- 1440 psi MAWP
- Sweet Service
- Dressed 2 phase
- 3” 600 ansi ESD Valve
- High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns
- 2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps,
- Fuel gas scrubber
- 24×24 catadyne heater
- 3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter
- 2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV
Fully Reconditioned 24”x10’ 1440 PSI AB Sour Separator OTG-1181
- 24”x10’ 3 phase vessel
- 1440 psi MAWP
- Sour Service
- Dressed 2 phase
- 3” 600 ansi ESD Valve
- High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns
- 2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps
- Fuel gas scrubber
- 24×24 catadyne heater
- 3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter
- 2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV
Fully Reconditioned 24”x10’ 1440 PSI Sweet Separator OTG-1179
- 24”x10’ 3 phase vessel
- 1440 psi MAWP
- Sweet Service
- Dressed 2 phase
- 3” 600 ansi ESD Valve
- High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns
- 2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps,
- Fuel gas scrubber
- 24×24 catadyne heater
- 3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter
- 2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV
New 24” 30” and 36” Vertical Vessels
- 1440 psi MAWP
- Sweet and Sour Service
- Ready to Package
**New** 30”x10’ 1440 PSI AB Sour Separators OTG-1197/1198
- New 30”x10’ 3 phase vessel
- 1440 psi MAWP
- Sour Service
- Dressed 2 phase
- 3” 600 ansi ESD Valve
- High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns
- 2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps,
- Fuel gas scrubber
- 24×24 catadyne heater
- 3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter
- 2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV
**New** Foremost 48”x16’ 1440 psi Sour Separator Vessel OTG-1093
- 48”x16’ 3 phase vessel
- 1440 psi MAWP
- 10” inlet
- 8” gas outlet
- 3” liquid outs
- Full Drawings and QC Available
- Ready to Package
**New** Foremost 60”x16’ 1440 psi Sour Separator Vessel OTG-1094
- 60”x16’ 3 phase vessel
- 1440 psi MAWP
- 10” inlet
- 10” gas outlet
- 3” liquid outs
- Full Drawings and QC available
- Ready to Package
36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 3 Phase
- 36”x10’ Sour 3 phase vessel
- 720 PSI MAWP
- 4” 300 ANSI Full port ESD valve
- High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns
- 2” Fisher ET back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller
- 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder
- 24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater
12”x48’ 10mmscfd Propak Refridge Package OTG-1138
- Built in 2005
- Drawings Available
- Yard stored in Red Deer
14”x44’ 13mmscfd Alco Refridge Package OTG-1128
- Built in 2003
- Drawings Available
*New*78”x20’ 615 psi Separator OTG-1121/1123
- 615 PSI MAWP
- Sour Service
- Full drawings and QC available
54”x55’ Maloney Skud OTG-1113
- Built in 2007
- 320 PSI MAWP
- Spray Foam Insulated
- Drawings Available
36” 8 Tray Alco Sweet Dehy Package OTG-1124
- 1440 PSI MAWP
- Gas/Glycol Exchanger
- Wheatly P100 Glycol Circulation Pump
- Particulate and Charcoal Filters
- Air/Glycol Exchanger
- 480,000 BUT Reboiler c/wBMS
- Very clean unit
- Drawings available
24”x20’ 1440 PSI Platinum Sweetening Package OTG-1265
- 1440 PSI MAWP
- Built in 2008
- Yard stored in Red Deer
- Drawings available
All equipment is available for immediate sale.
For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700 or greg@otg.ca