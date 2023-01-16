OSY/OTG Inventory for Sale

72”x20’ 1440 PSI NWP Separator OTG-1091

Built in 2015

1440 psi MAWP

10” gas leg w/SR. Meter Run

10” inlet

Full Drawings and QC available

Yard stored in Red Deer

**New** 30”x10’ 1440 PSI Sweet Separator OTG-1199

New 30”x10’ 3 phase vessel

1440 psi MAWP

Sweet Service

Dressed 2 phase

3” 600 ansi ESD Valve

High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns

2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps,

Fuel gas scrubber

24×24 catadyne heater

3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter

2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV

Fully Reconditioned 24”x10’ 1440 PSI AB Sour Separator OTG-1181

24”x10’ 3 phase vessel

1440 psi MAWP

Sour Service

Dressed 2 phase

3” 600 ansi ESD Valve

High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns

2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps

Fuel gas scrubber

24×24 catadyne heater

3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter

2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV

Fully Reconditioned 24”x10’ 1440 PSI Sweet Separator OTG-1179

24”x10’ 3 phase vessel

1440 psi MAWP

Sweet Service

Dressed 2 phase

3” 600 ansi ESD Valve

High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns

2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps,

Fuel gas scrubber

24×24 catadyne heater

3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter

2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV

New 24” 30” and 36” Vertical Vessels

1440 psi MAWP

Sweet and Sour Service

Ready to Package

**New** 30”x10’ 1440 PSI AB Sour Separators OTG-1197/1198

New 30”x10’ 3 phase vessel

1440 psi MAWP

Sour Service

Dressed 2 phase

3” 600 ansi ESD Valve

High Level and High Pressure Shutdowns

2” liquid dump leg w/turbine and prover taps,

Fuel gas scrubber

24×24 catadyne heater

3” 600 ansi Daniels Sr. meter

2” 600 ansi D-body BPCV

**New** Foremost 48”x16’ 1440 psi Sour Separator Vessel OTG-1093

48”x16’ 3 phase vessel

1440 psi MAWP

10” inlet

8” gas outlet

3” liquid outs

Full Drawings and QC Available

Ready to Package

**New** Foremost 60”x16’ 1440 psi Sour Separator Vessel OTG-1094

60”x16’ 3 phase vessel

1440 psi MAWP

10” inlet

10” gas outlet

3” liquid outs

Full Drawings and QC available

Ready to Package

36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 3 Phase

36”x10’ Sour 3 phase vessel

720 PSI MAWP

4” 300 ANSI Full port ESD valve

High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns

2” Fisher ET back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller

3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder

24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater

12”x48’ 10mmscfd Propak Refridge Package OTG-1138

Built in 2005

Drawings Available

Yard stored in Red Deer

14”x44’ 13mmscfd Alco Refridge Package OTG-1128

Built in 2003

Drawings Available

*New*78”x20’ 615 psi Separator OTG-1121/1123

615 PSI MAWP

Sour Service

Full drawings and QC available

54”x55’ Maloney Skud OTG-1113

Built in 2007

320 PSI MAWP

Spray Foam Insulated

Drawings Available

36” 8 Tray Alco Sweet Dehy Package OTG-1124

1440 PSI MAWP

Gas/Glycol Exchanger

Wheatly P100 Glycol Circulation Pump

Particulate and Charcoal Filters

Air/Glycol Exchanger

480,000 BUT Reboiler c/wBMS

Very clean unit

Drawings available

24”x20’ 1440 PSI Platinum Sweetening Package OTG-1265

1440 PSI MAWP

Built in 2008

Yard stored in Red Deer

Drawings available

