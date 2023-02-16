Exclusive Report: How Canadian energy, chemicals and utility companies can respond to a volatile world

Canada’s resource and energy-heavy industrial sector is in the midst of a historic shift as the world moves away from fossil-fuel-based energy to renewable and low-carbon sources. Energy companies are in a challenging position as they must continue to meet existing energy demand while preparing their business models for a future that will look dramatically different.

As the external business environment shifts, how can operational excellence help companies in the Canadian industrial sector build resilient operations and long-term, sustainable business value?

Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources Calgary has launched a report that covers insights from industry experts like:

Janet Loduca , SVP, External Affairs & Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer, Pembina

, SVP, External Affairs & Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer, Quoc Hao Mach , Operational Excellence Manager, Vale

, Operational Excellence Manager, Jeremy van Loon, Director of Sustainability, Parkland Corporation

The report also shares real case studies from thought leaders such as:

Andrew Thorne , VP of Mining and Operational Excellence, Cameco

, VP of Mining and Operational Excellence, Vineeta Maguire, Former VP Supply Chain Management, Ovintiv

The report looks in more detail at how operational excellence supports Canada’s industrial sector to create a solid foundation for the future. Success rests on four key pillars:

Pillar 1: Building resilient teams

Pillar 2: Building resilient supply chains

Pillar 3: Leveraging digital technology

Pillar 4: Operationalizing sustainability

