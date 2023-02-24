HighFire Energy Services: Strategic steam and process solutions

In order to properly execute vessel entries & internal inspections a vessel must be purged of all flammable vapors, fumes, and contaminants. The team at HighFire Energy Services has executed vessel decontaminations throughout Alberta including rail cars, storage bullets, towers, and storage spheres.

Using a method of cleaning known as Vapor Phase Cleaning, steam is injected into the vessel to preheat the steel and begin the flushing process. During the steam injection stage of the cleaning process, continuous temperature profiling of the tower is monitored. Once ideal conditions have been met, steam injectable solvent is introduced. This solvent disperses into the steam and begins to break down heavy hydrocarbons including asphaltenes, bitumens, and crude. Following this cycle, a steam rinse is completed and steam samples are taken to ensure the vessel has been fully purged.

A few of the benefits of using this method include:

No vessel entry required during the cleaning

Reduced manual cleaning efforts

Reduced outage window

Rapid deployment and minimal on-site setup

Multiple systems including piping can be swept & cleaned

Our industrial cleaning team has completed over 350+ vessels throughout Alberta in the past three years with an excellent success rate. Our biggest success was completing 114 vessels for a mid-stream company here in Alberta. This job had significant challenges as the contamination ranged from heavy tower bottoms to heavy crude oil, fuel oil, and sour crude.

This technology has been employed on the following vessels:

Propane & butane bullets

Propane spheres

Rail cars

Debutanizer / Deethanizer towers

Merox packages

Filter pots & exchangers

Dehydration & amine towers

Inlets & slug catchers

Condensate storage bullets

Flowlines

As always, scoping is required to ensure a successful job outcome. Ensuring drains, vents, and entry points are identified and cleared is critical to ensure steam & solvent cross-flow is achieved. Solvent retention time & steam flow are important factors to consider when planning a job.

Our fleet of rental steam boilers plays a valuable part in the execution of these field activities. Ranging in capacities from 25 HP to 85,000 lbs per hour and pressures up to 800 PSI, this fleet is the backbone of our heating and rental group. In addition to that, our power engineers have extensive experience operating these units in plants and facilities while working alongside our chemical technicians and project managers.

For more information on industrial cleaning services or other HighFire services please visit our website at www.HighFire.ca or call us at 780-809-0893.