Unified Valve Group (UVG) are pleased to announce the official merger between UVG and VALWEST Equipment Ltd. operating as Process and Steam Specialties (PSS) in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Colombia and the Northwest Territories. Effective March 6th, 2023 our combined teams started conducting business as Unified Valve Group.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS DOES NOT IMPACT PROCESS & STEAM SPECIALTIES (PSS) BRANCHES OPERATING IN ONTARIO, QUEBEC, OR THE MARITIME PROVINCES.

UVG was founded in 1987 as a single valve shop in Alberta and now has 7 service facilities in Western Canada. This is in addition to a mobile fleet of service and maintenance teams that work directly at our customer facilities. PSS West has been a staple in Western Canada for 25 years and has supported your company’s Product requirements with a ‘Customer First’ mentality and you have rewarded this focus with your business.

The growth and development of UVG’s and PSS West’s professional staff has evolved in a similar manner given we have the same ownership and the merging of the two companies will be seamless. We have attracted high-quality, committed professionals and invested in their training, development and growth. As a result of these efforts, we have delivered on the customer experience and our merger will further enhance this business model. The streamlined businesses will be positioned to serve you better.

We are working diligently on updating our website with all the new products that Unified Valve Group will be offering in addition to marketing material, spec sheets, etc. We have also sent formal letters announcing this change to all vendors and customers over the past few weeks.

On behalf of our dedicated Unified Valve Group staff, thank you again for your continued support and partnership. We are excited for what the future will bring and to better serve you.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Josh Roche, Adrian Costello or Faustina LaSaga.

Adrian Costello

Director, Business Development

adrian.costello@unifiedvalve.com

Josh Roche

General Manager

josh.roche@unifiedvalve.com

Faustina LaSaga

Marketing Coordinator

faustina.lasaga@unifiedvalve.com