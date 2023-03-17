Asset Sale – Prairie Provident Resources – Southern Alberta – Coutts Field

­Prairie Provident Resources (“PPR”) is working with Energy Advisors Group to monetize several

non-core Central and Southern Alberta assets, starting their 2023 divestiture program with the PPR-operated Coutts Field, comprised of approximately 3,640 gross / 2,850 net acres. Most leases have rights to the base of the Mannville. Two wells, including a recent reactivation, produce steadily at 15 boe/d (net) from the Cutbank and Glauconitic Sands at depths ranging 2,600 to 4,100 feet (~800 to 1,250 m) TVD. Another low-cost reactivation opportunity has been identified and is scheduled for Q2/Q3 2023.

Long-life oil production and reactivation candidate ~$40,000 November 2022 cash flow

Coutts Field: Cutbank & Glauconitic Production

100% WI

~2,850 Net Acres (5.7 Sections)

2-Producers, 1-Low-Cost, Low-Risk Reactivation

PDP NPV of $1,307,700

PDP Reserves of 31 Mbbl

For more information contact Steve Henrich at 402-294-1906, email at shenrich@energyadvisors.com or visit our website at www.energyadvisors.com/deals