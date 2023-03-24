Asset Sale – Prairie Provident Resources – Provost East & West

Prairie Provident Resources has engaged Energy Advisors Group to assist in the monetization of Central Alberta assets. Continuing their 2023 divestiture program with the primarily PPR-operated Provost Package. The package consists of 15 producers, 3 disposal wells, 2 drilling locations and 8 reactivation candidates.

On offer is a low-risk, mainly operated asset with net sales of ~100 boe/d (63% liquids) (January 2023) delivering ~$84,000/month net cash flow in Q4 2022. Eight reactivations are proposed in Q3 2023 as part of a $400,000 capital program targeting an incremental 80 bbl/d.

Over $900,000 net cash flow in 2022, with projected base cash flow of $935,000 in 2023

Two drilling locations and 2023 reactivation program to be developed within cash flow

Offers due April 13th, 2023

For more information contact Steve Henrich at 402-294-1906,

email at shenrich@energyadvisors.com or visit our website at

www.energyadvisors.com