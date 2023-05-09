360 Energy Liability Management announces Canadian distribution agreement with NevadaNano for MethaneTrack™ emissions monitoring technology

Calgary, AB Canada

360 Energy Liability Management Ltd. (360) is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with NevadaNanotech Systems Inc. (NevadaNano) for Canadian distribution of their revolutionary MethaneTrack™ emissions monitoring technology.

NevadaNano’s MethaneTrack™ is a low-cost network of rugged monitoring points to measure methane emissions and report leak location and quantification to the operator. Utilizing an Industrial IoT network to detect methane in the air, MethaneTrack™ detects fugitive and operational emissions from a site and immediately alerts the operator of the location and volume of the emissions, facilitating rapid response and repair. Autonomous, continuous monitoring enables up to 99% reduction in emissions while reducing operational costs and boosting profits.

The agreement fits nicely inside 360’s rapidly growing Emissions Monitoring business unit, which provides upstream and midstream clients with infield analysis, monitoring, and data collection services to ensure assets are performing safely, efficiently, and meeting regulatory obligations and ESG commitments.

360’s Manager of Business Development, Dave Lamberton stated that “We are very impressed with both the MethaneTrack™ technology, as well as the experience and track record of the NevadaNano team. This technology is industry-leading and the opportunities it brings to our client base in western Canada are extremely exciting.”

NevadaNano’s Business Development Director, Mark Campbell noted “NevadaNano is thrilled to announce its partnership with 360 for the deployment of our MethaneTrack™ product in the Western Canadian market. After careful evaluation of potential partners, 360 emerged as the most promising candidate, thanks to their impressive professionalism and expertise. We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial for our organizations and our valued customers, as we work together to deploy MethaneTrack™ in the region.”

About 360 Energy Liability Management Ltd.

360 is a purpose and mission driven company with a team of 140+ engineering, environmental, emissions, and regulatory specialists. With offices and employees in BC, AB and SK, 360 is a brand leader in environmental site closure and oil and gas liability management. For more information, please visit https://360elm.com/

About NevadaNanotech Systems Inc.

Founded in 2004 in Reno Nevada, NevadaNano develops and manufactures microelectron mechanical systems (MEMS)-based sensor modules and subsystems for a diverse array of commercial and government applications. Our products are used by system integrator partners and by system manufacturers because they benefit from the unique characteristics of our sensors — namely small size, low cost, unattended operation, and the ability to detect a broad range of threats with a single, standard sensor configuration. For more information, please visit https://nevadanano.com/

Media inquiries:

Dave Lamberton

Manager of Business Development and Marketing

360 Energy Liability Management

dlamberton@360elm.com

Mark Campbell

Business Development Director

NevadaNanotech Systems

Mark.campbell@nevadanano.com