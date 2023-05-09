Avila announces CFO replacement

CALGARY, AB – Avila Energy Corporation (CSE:VIK) (“Avila” or the “Company“) regrets to announce the resignation of its CFO, Jennifer Ottosen, CPA, as CFO of the Company. The reason for her resignation is that due to unexpected health (personal) reasons, which she advised will require rest before surgery as well as a substantial recovery period thereafter, all of which would have rendered her incapable of performing her duties at Avila. The Company thanks her for her contribution to the management team and wishes her a speedy return to health.
The Company also announces the interim appointment of Lars Glimhagen (former CFO) as the CFO in the interim while the Company completes a search for a replacement.
“In the interim Lars, who is familiar to its Shareholders and its alignment with its Vision has accepted the appointment by the Board of Directors. This interim decision provides the Company the ability to and necessary time to complete searches and conduct interviews for a CFO replacement with NASDAQ experience, in accordance with, and while it completes, the Business Combination as announced on April 3rd, 2023, with Insight Acquisition Corp.” said Leonard B. Van Betuw, President and CEO.
About, Avila Energy Corporation
The Company is an emerging CSE listed corporation trading under the symbol (‘VIK’), and in combination with an expanding portfolio of 100% Owned and Operated oil and natural gas production, pipelines and facilities is a licensed producer, explorer, and developer of energy in Canada. The Company, through the implementation of a closed system of carbon capture and sequestration and an established path underway towards the material reduction of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 emissions, continues to work towards becoming a Vertically Integrated low-cost Carbon Neutral Energy Producer. The Company continues to grow and achieve its results by focusing on the application of a combination of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques.