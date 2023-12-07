Major producer sees AI-driven plunger lift deliver 6% production gain, 75% methane emissions reduction

Plunger lift is a form of artificial lift popular in both Canada and the United States for natural gas wells due to its low installation and operating costs. Despite the simplicity of a plunger lift system, optimization can be difficult due to varying degrees of operator knowledge, limited time, changing well conditions, data quality, data accessibility, varying plunger lift controllers, limited understanding of downhole conditions and more.

The asset team for a major Canadian oil and gas company had long experienced many of these challenges with their plunger lift wells in the Montney shale play in British Columbia. But they needed to change their approach to reduce the time required for the team to manually analyze and optimize wells.

THE SOLUTION: AMBYINT’S AI-ENHANCED PLUNGER LIFT SOLUTION

The producer chose to do a pilot with Ambyint on 30 plunger lift wells. Over the 3-month pilot, the team manually implemented setpoint recommendations generated by Ambyint’s InfinityPL solution on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

By the end of the 3-month period, the pilot wells demonstrated a 3% increase in gas production and a 14% increase in normal arrivals, a key indicator of well reliability. Additionally, the pilot wells realized a 64% reduction in venting events and methane emissions related to venting.

Based on the success of the pilot, the client team moved forward with a commercial deployment of the Ambyint solution, which involved direct integration with the existing SCADA system and the implementation of write-back capabilities for autonomous control of plunger lift RTU setpoints.

Within 90 days, working closely with the client’s SCADA team, Ambyint moved the first well into fully autonomous control mode. Within another 90 days, the teams had deployed over 90 wells into autonomous control mode. Watch the webinar for the full story.

THE IMPACT: 6% PRODUCTION INCREASE AND REDUCED METHANE EMISSIONS BY 75% IN 90 DAYS

The performance of the 93 wells since deployment of autonomous control mode has been impressive:

Gas production has increased by 6% relative to Plan since deployment of autonomous control mode.

relative to Plan since deployment of autonomous control mode. Normal arrivals have increased by 27% .

. Methane venting events have decreased by 75% .

. Annual time field staff spent manually analyzing and optimizing wells reduced by 2,200 hours, according to company estimates.

“Actual results to date show the payback duration was 44 days and a return on their investment of 8.2 times, plus a greenhouse gas reduction of 75% year over year. We’re also going to save the company about 2,200 annual hours of reduced optimization time for their field staff, so they can focus on more value-adding tasks that will benefit their wells even more.”

– Sid Rothlisberger, Ambyint

