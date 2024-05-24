💥Stampede After Parties Announced!

🤠Bootleggin’ Breakfast sells out of ALL VIP Tables! Premium & Regular tables still available for the Largest Corporate Stampede Parties.🤠

🤠VIP tables & VIP rooms fully sold out for the July 9th & July 11th Bootleggin’ Breakfasts.

🍻🥞Network & Host Clients at the Legendary BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST

(Tuesday, July 9, 2024 @ Westin Calgary) – 65 % Sold

(Thursday, July 11, 2024 @ Fairmont Palliser) – 70% Sold

-6 Drink Tickets Per Person

-VIP Breakfast

-Headliner Performances at Breakfast

-Entry To Wildhorse Tent After Party

🔥Huge Headliners & Appearances include CCMA, JUNO, GRAMMY & Platinum Selling Artists:

🔺Tim Hicks

🔺Brandi Cyrus

🔺Aaron Pritchett

🔺Cory Marks

🔺Matt Lang

🔺Dave Aude

& so many more…

🍺🥞TUESDAY BREAKFAST: Legendary WESTIN CALGARY breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Breakfast Tradition) and the LARGEST Corporate Stampede Party

🛑PACKAGES & PRICING

🔺Individual Ticket $149

🔺Half Table (incl. 6 tix) $900

🔺Half Table Plus (incl. 8 tix) $1200

🔺Table of 12 $1800

🔺Premium Table of 12 (Table located within first 2 rows inside ballroom) $1920 – 🔥1 Left

🔺Corporate Table Package (Includes 15 Tickets) $2200

🔺NEW Company Corral for 50 Guests with a Beer Tub For Your Group $7500 – 🔥2 Left

🍺🥞THURSDAY BREAKFAST: Luxurious FAIRMONT PALLISER (The Most Premium Corporate Stampede Party!)

🛑PACKAGES & PRICING

🔺Individual Ticket $169

🔺Half Table (incl. 4 tix) $700

🔺Table of 8 $1400 – 🔥3 Left

🔺Table of 10 $1750 – 🔥4 Left

🤠All other options Sold Out for July 11th at Fairmont Palliser.

Book your Corporate Tables & Tickets at: www.BootlegginBreakfast.com