💥Stampede After Parties Announced!

🤠Bootleggin’ Breakfast sells out of ALL VIP Tables! Premium & Regular tables still available for the Largest Corporate Stampede Parties.🤠
🤠VIP tables & VIP rooms fully sold out for the July 9th & July 11th Bootleggin’ Breakfasts.
🍻🥞Network & Host Clients at the Legendary BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST
(Tuesday, July 9, 2024 @ Westin Calgary) – 65 % Sold
(Thursday, July 11, 2024 @ Fairmont Palliser) – 70% Sold
-6 Drink Tickets Per Person
-VIP Breakfast
-Headliner Performances at Breakfast
-Entry To Wildhorse Tent After Party
🔥Huge Headliners & Appearances include CCMA, JUNO, GRAMMY & Platinum Selling Artists:
🔺Tim Hicks
🔺Brandi Cyrus
🔺Aaron Pritchett
🔺Cory Marks
🔺Matt Lang
🔺Dave Aude
& so many more…
🍺🥞TUESDAY BREAKFAST: Legendary WESTIN CALGARY breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Breakfast Tradition) and the LARGEST Corporate Stampede Party
🛑PACKAGES & PRICING
🔺Individual Ticket $149
🔺Half Table (incl. 6 tix) $900
🔺Half Table Plus (incl. 8 tix) $1200
🔺Table of 12 $1800
🔺Premium Table of 12 (Table located within first 2 rows inside ballroom) $1920 – 🔥1 Left
🔺Corporate Table Package (Includes 15 Tickets) $2200
🔺NEW Company Corral for 50 Guests with a Beer Tub For Your Group $7500 – 🔥2 Left
🍺🥞THURSDAY BREAKFAST: Luxurious FAIRMONT PALLISER (The Most Premium Corporate Stampede Party!)
🛑PACKAGES & PRICING
🔺Individual Ticket $169
🔺Half Table (incl. 4 tix) $700
🔺Table of 8 $1400 – 🔥3 Left
🔺Table of 10 $1750 – 🔥4 Left
🤠All other options Sold Out for July 11th at Fairmont Palliser.
Book your Corporate Tables & Tickets at: www.BootlegginBreakfast.com