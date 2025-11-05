Cornerstone Engineering – Celebrating our Client’s Success – ARC Resources – Attachie Phase 1 Gas Plant

4

At Cornerstone Engineering, we take pride in delivering innovative engineering solutions that are cost efficient, collaborative, and anchored by caring relationships.

An example of our EPCM (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management) approach to projects was with ARC Resources on the Attachie Phase 1 Gas Plant.

Project Overview – Attachie Phase 1

Located in Northeastern British Columbia, ARC’s Attachie Phase 1 was a greenfield gas plant.

Our scope covered the full lifecycle from design through commissioning, including:

Detailed sync transfer system design for six 4,500 HP compressors using dual VFDs (with future expansion capacity)

Coordination of complex utility tie-ins

Management of third-party vendors and fabrication packages

Collaborative commissioning support

Continuous schedule and budget alignment

The result: the project was delivered ahead of schedule and on budget.

A Project Built on Collaboration

Commissioned in 2024, Attachie Phase 1 is a testament to what’s possible when strong client partnerships and technical expertise come together. By working closely with ARC and construction teams, we ensured every challenge was met with precision, safety, and trust.

The Cornerstone Difference

Cornerstone Engineering is a proven, innovative, multi disciplinary EPCM firm serving western Canada from our base in Calgary, Alberta. Our purpose is to deliver custom-engineered, fit-for-purpose solutions which achieve our clients’ goals.

We partner with experienced, forward-thinking companies across the energy and industrial sectors who are proud to lead the development of Canada’s energy resources. Our valued clients share our view of creating close relationships to ensure a deep understanding of the needs and desired outcomes of every project.

Cornerstone’s leadership team are also shareholders who are actively involved in client projects and provide internal client sponsorship to ensure clients’ needs are prioritized and supported every step of the way.

Cornerstone Engineering – Helping move energy forward.

