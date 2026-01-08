Explore Reservoir Characterization for Energy Security at the CEGA Reservoir Symposium — Limited Delegate Passes Remaining

Don’t miss your opportunity to attend the 2026 Reservoir Symposium, a premier technical event exploring how reservoir characterization underpins Canada’s energy security. Delegate passes are selling quickly, and early-bird pricing is available for a limited time only.

Hosted by the Canadian Energy Geoscience Association (CEGA), the Reservoir Symposium takes place February 4–5, 2026, at The Bow – Sky Garden Auditorium. This focused, two-day, single-track event brings together geoscientists, engineers, and decision-makers to share practical, impactful work advancing subsurface understanding across traditional and emerging energy applications.

Theme: Reservoir Characterization for Energy Security

The 2026 technical program highlights how advanced reservoir characterization supports responsible resource development and long-term energy security. Attendees will gain insight into proven and emerging subsurface techniques shaping Canada’s energy future, with a strong emphasis on real-world applications and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Why Attend?

Learn from leading technical experts and innovators in geoscience and engineering

and innovators in geoscience and engineering Engage with peers and decision-makers from across the energy industry

Discover real-world applications and collaborative solutions to subsurface challenges

and collaborative solutions to subsurface challenges Support CEGA’s mission to advance geoscience for Canada’s energy future

Register Now and Save

Early-bird registration ends January 16, 2026. Register before the deadline to save $200 on your delegate pass. With attendance limited and passes nearly sold out, early registration is strongly encouraged.

CEGA members receive additional exclusive discounts, so be sure to renew or confirm your membership prior to registering to take full advantage of these savings.

Secure your spot today: reservoirsymposium.ca