OTG Oilfield Equipment – February 2026 Inventory

72”x20’ New Construction Full Sour Separator

OTG-1702

720 psi MAWP

Built by Score projects

Sour Service

Dressed 3 phase

3” Water dump, 3” Oil dump

8” gas leg w/Canalta 8” SR. Meter Run

8” inlet

Ready for building and tubing

c/w QC and Drawings

https://otg.ca/product/new-full-sour-72-x-20-s-s-720-psi-horizontal-separator/

120”x60’ FWKO

OTG-1642

278 psi MAWP

Built By Opsco

Fully internally coated

3 Phase Design

12” Water outlet

6” gas outlet

4” Oil Outlet

16” Inlet

Drawings Available

https://otg.ca/product/10-x-60-278-psi-sour-cold-fwko/

42”x12’ Reconditioned Sour Separator

OTG-1544

1150 MAWP

Sour Service

Dressed 3 phase

Water boot w/2” Liquid out

2” Oil dump

4” gas out w/ Canalta 4” SR. Meter Run

6” inlet

Ready for Building and Tubing

c/w QC and Drawings

https://otg.ca/product/42-id-x-12-s-s-1150-psig-w-water-boot-horizontal-separator/

48”x16’ Reconditioned Sour Separator

OTG-1729

1415 MAWP

Sour Service

Dressed 3 phase

Water boot w/2” Liquid out

2” Oil dump

6” gas out w/ 4” SR. Meter Run

6” inlet

Ready for Paint

c/w QC and Drawings

https://otg.ca/product/full-sour-48-x-16-1415-psi-horizontal-separator-package/

30”x10’ Reconditioned Sweet Separator

OTG-1521

1440 psi MAWP

Sweet Service

3 Phase vessel, Dressed 2 phase

3” Gas Leg w/ Canalta 3” 600 SR. Meter Run

Ready to Ship

c/w QC and Drawings

https://otg.ca/product/30-x-10-1440-psi-sweet-separator-fully-reconditioned/

36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

OTG-1591

720 psi MAWP

Sour Service

3 Phase Vessel, Dressed 2 phase

4” 300 Ansi Inlet

4” Outlet w/ Canalta 4” SR. Meter Run

Ready for Building and Tubing

Quick Delivery

QC and Drawings Available

https://otg.ca/product/36-x-10-720psi-sour-separator/

48”x20’ Reconditioned Separator

OTG-1528

1294 PSI MAWP

Sweet Service

Dressed 3 Phase

8” 600 Ansi Inlet

6” Gas leg w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run

2” Water dump

2” Oil dump

Quick Delivery, Ready for Building

QC and Drawings Available

https://otg.ca/product/48×20-1280-psi-hz-separator/

24”x7’6” Sweet Separator Dressed 3 Phase

OTG-1785

1440 psi MAWP

Sweet Service

3” 600 Ansi Inlet w/ESD

3” Gas Outlet w/ Canalta 3” SR. Meter Run

Field Run, 3 identical units available

Comes with fresh UT inspection

QC and Drawings Available

https://otg.ca/product/24-od-x-7-1440-psi-sep-pack-3/

54”x20’ Reconditioned Separator

OTG-1700

1353 PSI MAWP

Sweet Service

Dressed 3 Phase

8” 600 Ansi Inlet

6” Gas leg w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run

2” Water dump

2” Oil dump

Quick Delivery, Ready for Building

QC and Drawings Available

Reconditioned 50 bbl Double Walled Btex Tank

OTG-1126

50 bbl Capacity

Dual Walled tank

Full internal coating w/Devoe 253

Ready to Ship

36”x32’ Reconditioned Dehydrator Package

OTG-1785

1440 psi MAWP

Sweet Service

6” 600 Ansi Inlet

6” Gas Outlet w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run

Tower reconditioning complete, Available for short delivery

QC and Drawings Available

Reconditioned Pall 6 bag filter housing

OTG-1391, 1386, 1387

150 psi MAWP

6” inlet and outlet

Full internal coating w/Devoe 253

3 Available, Ready to Ship

All equipment is available for purchase. Rental purchase options may be available.

For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700