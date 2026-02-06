BOE Report

OTG Oilfield Equipment – February 2026 Inventory

72”x20’ New Construction Full Sour Separator

120”x60’ FWKO

42”x12’ Reconditioned Sour Separator

48”x16’ Reconditioned Sour Separator

30”x10’ Reconditioned Sweet Separator

36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

48”x20’ Reconditioned Separator 

  • OTG-1528
  • 1294 PSI MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • Dressed 3 Phase
  • 8” 600 Ansi Inlet
  • 6” Gas leg w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run
  • 2” Water dump
  • 2” Oil dump
  • Quick Delivery, Ready for Building
  • QC and Drawings Available
  • https://otg.ca/product/48×20-1280-psi-hz-separator/

24”x7’6” Sweet Separator Dressed 3 Phase

54”x20’ Reconditioned Separator 

  • OTG-1700
  • 1353 PSI MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • Dressed 3 Phase
  • 8” 600 Ansi Inlet
  • 6” Gas leg w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run
  • 2” Water dump
  • 2” Oil dump
  • Quick Delivery, Ready for Building
  • QC and Drawings Available

Reconditioned 50 bbl Double Walled Btex Tank

  • OTG-1126
  • 50 bbl Capacity
  • Dual Walled tank
  • Full internal coating w/Devoe 253
  • Ready to Ship

36”x32’ Reconditioned Dehydrator Package

  • OTG-1785
  • 1440 psi MAWP
  • Sweet Service
  • 6” 600 Ansi Inlet
  • 6” Gas Outlet w/ Canalta 6” SR. Meter Run
  • Tower reconditioning complete, Available for short delivery
  • QC and Drawings Available

Reconditioned Pall 6 bag filter housing

  • OTG-1391, 1386, 1387
  • 150 psi MAWP
  • 6” inlet and outlet
  • Full internal coating w/Devoe 253
  • 3 Available, Ready to Ship

All equipment is available for purchase. Rental purchase options may be available.

For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700

