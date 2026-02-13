February 2026 Inventory – OSY

400-600 BBL Positive Pressure Production Package

Comes complete with;

Integrated 24” inlet Separator

Gas measurement

Dual HP/LP Flare stack

Flare knockout drum

500,000 btu Firetube w/BMS

Associated piping

All delivered on one load

Complete setup in 3 hours

14.9 PSI- 5 BBL Flare Knockout Drum

5 BBL Knockout

Non Coated

3” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

3” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

2” Pump Out Connection

Quantity: 37

285 PSI- 5 BBL Flare Knockout Drum

5 BBL Knockout

24”x6’ S/S

285 psi MAWP

Non Coated

4” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

3” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection w/Demister

2” Pump Out Connection

Quantity: 15

14.9 PSI- 5 BBL Flare Knockout Drum

5 BBL Knockout

Non Coated

4” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

4” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

2” Pump Out Connection

Foam Panel Building

Skidded

12×12 Catadyne Heater

Quantity: 4

14.9 PSI- 10 BBL Flare Knockout Drum

10 BBL Knockout

Non Coated

4” or 6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

4” or 6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

Sight Glass

2” Pump Out Connection

No Drawings Available

Quantity: 8

14.9 PSI – 25 BBL Flare Knockout Drum

25 BBL Knockout

Non Coated

6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

Sight Glass

2” Pump Out Connection

No Drawings Available

Quantity: 17

14.9 PSI- 30 BBL Flare Knockout Drum

30 BBL Knockout

NEW Full Internal Coating

6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

Sight Glass

2” Pump Out Connection

No Drawings Available

Quantity: 1

50 & 100 BBL Nusco Dbl Walled Flare Knockout Drum

50 BBL & 100 BBL Knockout

14.9 PSI MAWP

Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253

Spray Foam Insulated

6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

2” Pump Out Connection

Quantity: 1

75 BBL Flare Knockout Drum (Reconditioned)

75 BBL Knockout

14.9 PSI MAWP

Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253

Foam Panel Building

Secondary Containment

12” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

12” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

2” Pump Out Connection

Catadyne Heater

No Drawings Available

Quantity: 1

75 BBL Pollit Flare Knockout Drum (Reconditioned)

75 BBL Knockout

14.9 PSI MAWP

Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253

Foam Panel Building

Secondary Containment

6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

Catadyne Heater

2” Pump Out Connection

Quantity: 1

193 BBL Flare Knockout Drum

193 BBL Knockout

15 PSI MAWP

PWHT

Cladded Insulation

End hutch with pumps

16” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

16” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

Drawings Available

Quantity Available: 1

Reconditioned 50 PSI- 60 BBL Flare

Knockout Drum x3

6’x10’ 60 BBL Knockout

Built by Flo-Skid

50 PSI MAWP

Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253

Heated/Skidded/Insulated w/Side Hutch

6” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

6” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

2” Pump Out Connection

Quantity Available: 3

Used 50 PSI- 60 BBL Flare Knockout Drum x2

6’x10’ 60 BBL Knockout

50 PSI MAWP

Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253

Heated/Skidded/Insulated w/Side Hutch

3” and 4” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

10” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

2” Pump Out Connection

Quantity Available: 2

NEW*** 50 PSI- 60 BBL Flare Knockout Drum x2

6’x10’ 60 BBL Knockout

50 PSI MAWP

Full Internal Coating w/Devoe 253

Heated/Skidded/Insulated

8” 150 ANSI Inlet Connection

8” 150 ANSI Outlet Connection

2” Pump Out Connection

Quantity Available: 2

Largest Inventory of Flare stacks in Western Canada!

OSY has a wide variety of flarestacks. Ranging from 3”-16” diameters and 40’-110’ height and with Integral Knockouts. OSY Stocks all flare accessories ie. Arrestors, ignitors, anchors, baseplates.

All equipment is available for rent, purchase, or rental purchase.

For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700 or greg@osyrentals.com. Or contact Dallas Cairns at (306) 834-4017.