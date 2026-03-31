Bootleggin’ Breakfast – 2026 Stampede Headliner Announced

🤠2026 STAMPEDE HEADLINER ANNOUNCED

🔥We’re proud to announce that CCMA Female Artist of the Year Nominee, ALLI WALKER will headline the July 7th Bootleggin’ Breakfast at the Westin Calgary Ballroom.

👍Corporate Calgary’s VIP Stampede Parties – Bootleggin’ Breakfast. Be part of this Legendary Corporate Stampede Tradition! Corporate Stampede FUN at Calgary’s premium hotel ballrooms, to impress your clients & staff! Elevated events with curated breakfasts, CCMA award winning entertainment and private bar service.

✅ Buy Tickets & Corporate Tables NOW: www.BootlegginBreakfast.com

🤠JULY 7 @ Westin Calgary Ballroom

TICKET & TABLE PACKAGES

🔺$149 Individual Ticket

🔺$889 Half Table For 6 Guests

🔺$1249 Premium Half Table For 8 Guests (XL Table)

🔺$1769 Table of 12

🔺$1849 Premium Location Table of 12 (Located within first 2 rows of the ballroom)

🔺$2479 Premium XL Rectangular Table of 16

🔺$2500 VIP Table of 12 with Private Bar

🤠JULY 9 @ Fairmont Palliser Ballroom

TICKET & TABLE PACKAGES

🔺$175 Individual Ticket

🔺$699 Half Table of 4

🔺$1049 Half Table of 6

🔺$1389 Table of 8

🔺$1729 Table of 10

🔺$2069 Table of 12

🔺$2600 VIP Table of 12 (In VIP Room with Private Bar)

🔺$3000 VIP Table of 14 (In VIP Room with Private

👉Contact our office to become a 2026 Event Sponsor or Title Sponsor:

403-282-1400

info@bootlegginBreakfast.com

🔥Tuesday, July 7th Performers:

🔹Alli Walker (CCMA Female Artist of the Year Nominee)

🔹Flaysher (Country Music Alberta Award Nominees)

🔹Kelsi Mayne (CMA Ontario Nominee & Sirius XM Top of the Country Finalist)

🔹Celebrity Guest Appearance By Terry from the Fubar Movies

🔹Appearance By Western Canada’s Favorite Austin Powers Impersonator

After Party at Nashville North Tent features:

🔹GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Nominee, Ernest

🔹CCMA Nominee, Zach McPhee

🔥Thursday, July 9th Performers:

🔹Tony Stevens (CCMA Breakthrough Artist Nominee & Multi BCCMA Winner)

🔹Surprise Guest Performance By a CCMA Winner & Canadian Country Music Legend

🔹Kelsi Mayne (CMA Ontario Nominee & Sirius XM Top of the Country Finalist)

🔹Brandon Lorenzo (CMAB Nominee & North American Country Music Association Winner)

🔹Celebrity Guest Appearance By Terry from the Fubar Movies

🔹Appearance By Western Canada’s Favorite Austin Powers Impersonator

🎉2026 BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST TICKETS INCLUDE:

👉6 Drink Tickets Per Person, Chef Prepared Breakfast, Exclusive Performances By Award Winning Country Music Artists and Entry to the Official After Parties so you can watch the Stampede tent concerts for Free. There’s so much value for this all day Corporate Stampede Experience!

👉The Breakfasts run from 8am-1pm with the Official Stampede Tent After Parties that follow from 1pm-2am:

🔺July 7th After Party @ Nashville North Tent with FREE Entry To Stampede Park

🔺July 9th After Party To Be Announced Very Soon

🔥BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S VIP STAMPEDE PARTIES!🔥