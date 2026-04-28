TOTEC Solutions Helps Alberta’s NGTL Shippers Tackle the $600 Million/year of Unutilized Firm Transport

Calgary, Alberta — In the heart of Canada’s natural gas heartland, thousands of Alberta producers are quietly bleeding hundreds of millions of dollars annually — not from low commodity prices or operational hiccups, but from something far more preventable: unused pipeline capacity on the NGTL system.

For the past five years, data from TC Energy has painted a remarkably consistent picture. Roughly $300 million-plus in contracted Firm Transport Receipt (FT-R) capacity sits idle every year, while an additional $300 million in Firm Transport Demand (FT-D) charges go unoptimized. That’s more than $600 million in combined annual value that producers are effectively leaving on the table — capacity they’ve already paid for but aren’t fully leveraging.

While company-specific reasons might prevent the full optimization of the $600 million in firm transportation per year, significant untapped opportunities remain across Alberta’s oil and gas industry. Large volumes of firm capacity currently sit underutilized with more than 40 shippers — ranging from leading senior producers to mid-sized and smaller operators. By injecting greater liquidity into the transportation market, these holders could convert idle capacity into meaningful revenue, while shippers relying on more expensive interruptible service (currently valued at $60–$80 million annually, often paid at a premium) would benefit from more efficient matching.

This creates strong mutual incentives: senior producers and other firm capacity holders can monetize assets that are otherwise generating little return, while the broader industry reduces reliance on costly interruptible tolls and improves overall system efficiency.

Enter TOTEC Solutions’ Hummingbird platform — the first and only online transport negotiation marketplace built specifically for the NGTL system. Developed by an experienced team of professionals that have experienced and understand the challenges that producers face every day.

“Producers sign long-term FT-R and FT-D contracts to secure market access, underpin reserves development, and guarantee prioritized flow,” explains the team at TOTEC Solutions. “But the reality of daily operations — fluctuating production, maintenance outages, and shifting market needs — often leaves them over-committed on one side and scrambling on the other.”

The traditional transfer market, while active, remains antiquated: manual negotiations, lengthy approvals, frequent cancellations, and a process that simply doesn’t efficiently match producers with excess firm capacity to those relying on interruptible service.

Launched as a comprehensive proprietary solution, Hummingbird modernizes the entire matching process for both FT-R (receipt) and FT-D (delivery) capacity. Producers with excess firm transportation capacity can post it in real time, while those facing interruptible charges or curtailment risk can quickly secure firm capacity at a fraction of the cost of traditional alternatives.

By removing opacity in the market and adding meaningful liquidity, the platform creates a true win-win: sellers monetize previously unused capacity, buyers dramatically reduce their transportation expenses, and the entire natural gas industry benefits from faster, more accurate, and more efficient deals.

Early users are already seeing the difference. The platform’s intuitive dashboard provides real-time visibility into contracts, active negotiations, cost-saving opportunities, and performance metrics — all designed to turn reactive firefighting into proactive optimization. And it doesn’t stop there. TOTEC’s tools like the Outage Dashboard and Supply Utilization Forecast deliver live, meter-specific visibility into NGTL outages, helping producers anticipate disruptions and make smarter capacity decisions before they hit the bottom line.

In an era when every dollar of margin matters, Hummingbird represents a straightforward, technology-driven path to increase liquidity meaningful cost reduction.

“Companies are already laser-focused on optimizing every aspect of their operations,” says TOTEC. “Why continue accepting the status quo on transportation — the one area where hundreds of millions in value sits untapped year after year — with a new, more efficient NGTL-specific marketplace platform is ready to deliver immediate savings at a lower cost than existing alternatives?”

Producers ready to stop leaving money on the table can explore Hummingbird and learn more about TOTEC Solutions: wwwww.totec-solutions.com or contact TOTEC at hello@totec-solutions.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/totec-solutions/

In a competitive energy landscape, the smartest operators aren’t just producing more gas — they’re ensuring every molecule moves as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible. Hummingbird is giving Alberta producers a new tool to do exactly that.