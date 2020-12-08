New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Job

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Dec. 7
|VP, Business Development
|Emergy Personnel Inc.
|Calgary
|Dec. 7
|Construction Supervisor
|Brunel
|Kitimat
|Dec. 4
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 4
|EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Dec. 4
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Dec. 4
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Dec. 4
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Dec. 4
|Contract Specialist, Materials & Equipment Category Management
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 4
|Outside Sales Representative
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Dec. 4
|Outside Sales Representative
|Brunel
|Edmonton
|Dec. 3
|Territory Sales Representative
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Dec. 3
|Script Writer / Workflow Solutions Analyst
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Dec. 3
|Enterprise Architect Manager
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 3
|Manager, Corporate Security Canada
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 3
|Sourcing Lead, Strategic Sourcing – Category Management
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 2
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Edson
|Dec. 2
|Process Engineer
|Brunel
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Dec. 2
|Pipeline Integrity Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary