BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Job

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Dec. 7 VP, Business Development Emergy Personnel Inc. Calgary
Dec. 7 Construction Supervisor Brunel Kitimat
Dec. 4 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 4 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Dec. 4 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Dec. 4 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Dec. 4 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Dec. 4 Contract Specialist, Materials & Equipment Category Management TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 4 Outside Sales Representative Brunel Saskatoon
Dec. 4 Outside Sales Representative Brunel Edmonton
Dec. 3 Territory Sales Representative Brunel Vancouver
Dec. 3 Script Writer / Workflow Solutions Analyst Brunel Calgary
Dec. 3 Enterprise Architect Manager TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 3 Manager, Corporate Security Canada TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 3 Sourcing Lead, Strategic Sourcing – Category Management TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 2 Field Operator Roska DBO Edson
Dec. 2 Process Engineer Brunel Fort Saskatchewan
Dec. 2 Pipeline Integrity Engineer TC Energy Calgary
OSY Rentals