BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Job

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Dec. 14 EIC Measurement Technician TC Energy Manning
Dec. 14 MAOP & Projects Lead Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 14 EIC Measurement Technician TC Energy High Level
Dec. 14 EIC Controls Technician – Manning TC Energy Manning
Dec. 14 Nominations and Allocations Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 12 Architectural & Technical Safety Site Rep Brunel Marystown
Dec. 11 Ironworker Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Dec. 11 Zoom Boom Operator Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Dec. 11 Journeyman Pipefitter Strike Group Edmonton
Dec. 11 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Dec. 11 Jr. Environmental Planner – Pipe Integrity TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 11 Senior Safety Advisor TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 10 Senior Canadian Tax Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 10 Manager, Supply Chain Commercial Operations TC Energy Calgary
Dec. 9 EIC Controls Technician PetroChina Canada Fort Saskatchewan
Dec. 9 CEMENT OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Dec. 9 CEMENT OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Dec. 9 SEASONAL NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Dec. 9 PARTS PERSON – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Dec. 9 CEMENT OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 9 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Dec. 9 Mechanical Technician TC Energy Fort McMurray
Dec. 8 Land Administrator Vertex Calgary
Dec. 8 Director, Real Estate and Property Management TC Energy Calgary
OSY Rentals