New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Job

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Dec. 14
|EIC Measurement Technician
|TC Energy
|Manning
|Dec. 14
|MAOP & Projects Lead Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 14
|EIC Measurement Technician
|TC Energy
|High Level
|Dec. 14
|EIC Controls Technician – Manning
|TC Energy
|Manning
|Dec. 14
|Nominations and Allocations Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 12
|Architectural & Technical Safety Site Rep
|Brunel
|Marystown
|Dec. 11
|Ironworker Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Dec. 11
|Zoom Boom Operator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Dec. 11
|Journeyman Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Dec. 11
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Dec. 11
|Jr. Environmental Planner – Pipe Integrity
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 11
|Senior Safety Advisor
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 10
|Senior Canadian Tax Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 10
|Manager, Supply Chain Commercial Operations
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Dec. 9
|EIC Controls Technician
|PetroChina Canada
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Dec. 9
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Dec. 9
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Dec. 9
|SEASONAL NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Dec. 9
|PARTS PERSON – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Dec. 9
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 9
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Dec. 9
|Mechanical Technician
|TC Energy
|Fort McMurray
|Dec. 8
|Land Administrator
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Dec. 8
|Director, Real Estate and Property Management
|TC Energy
|Calgary