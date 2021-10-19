Calgary’s new mayor says first order of business to declare ‘climate emergency’, ‘move past’ oil and gas













Newly elected mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek, announced this morning in her first interview as mayor, that her top priority is to declare a ‘climate emergency’ in the city of Calgary.

Gondek said that Calgary has had ‘years’ to declare a climate emergency, and now is the time ‘to get serious and declare [a climate emergency]’.

In an interview with Ryan Jespersen, Gondek says this is a bold move and asserts such a claim would bring capital to Calgary.

She also said Calgary became ‘fixated’ on an end product of energy production being oil and gas and that Calgary needs to ‘move past’ that.

Watch the interview below: